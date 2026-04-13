Indore Youth Arrested For Filming Woman Taking Shower In Hostel

Indore Youth Arrested For Alleged Voyeurism In Hostel Incident |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 39-year-old woman was shocked while bathing when she spotted a youth allegedly watching and filming her with a mobile phone in the Bhanwarkuan police station area on Saturday.

Police have registered a case against the suspect following the victim's complaint and arrested him.

According to the police, the victim stated that the incident occurred in the afternoon when she was bathing in the wash area on the ground floor of a hostel. She suddenly felt as though she was being watched and, upon looking up at a room window, spotted Krishna Chaudhary staring at her.

The victim further stated that Chaudhary appeared to be recording a video of her. She immediately screamed, and the suspect fled the scene. The police have registered a case against the suspect under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.