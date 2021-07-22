Indore: Youth arrested for creating fake profile of minor girl

Indore

The state cyber cell on Thursday arrested a person from Maheshwar for creating a fake profile of a minor girl on Instagram and posting objectionable morphed photos in it and then blackmailing her to meet him.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said that the parents of the girl had lodged a complaint on Arpil 3, 2021 that an unidentified person had created a fake profile of their minor daughter and he is forcing her to meet her in person. They told police that the accused was blackmailing her by threatening to circulate the morphed photographs if she did not agree to meet him.

The cyber cell officers took information from the legal department of Instagram and they came to know that one Altaf Khan of Maheshwar was using the fake profile. A case under relevant section of IT act and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the accused.



Inspector Sonal Sisodiya was instructed to investigate the case. Inspector Sonal and ASI Rampal started investigation and they gathered information about the accused. They reached Maheshwar in Khargone district and detained accused Altaf from his place. The accused has allegedly confessed his crime and he informed the officials that along with his studies, he was also working. During internet surfing, he had downloaded an objectionable photo and added this photo with girl’s profile. The accused doesn’t know the girl. A mobile phone and SIM card were recovered from the accused.