Indore: Youth arrested for creating fake FB profile, post nasty content

Indore: The State Cyber Cell on Wednesday arrested a youth for creating a fake profile on facebook and sending objectionable content to the sister of a girl, who refused to befriend him.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said a girl had lodged a complaint on June 03, 2020 that an unidentified person is sending objectionable content on her facebook messenger. After receiving a complaint, a case under section 66-C, 67, 67-A of IT act and section 201 of the IPC against unidentified person and inpector Ambarish Mishra and his team was instructed to trace the accused.

During the investigation, the cyber cell officials detained one Piyush Dey, a resident of Kushwah Nagar area of the city. He allegedly confessed his crime and informed the officials that he met the girl at a function after which they started talking over the phone. The girl stopped talking to him over some issue after which he created a fake facebook profile and sent obscene pictures and messages to the elder sister of the girl to harass her. The accused has created the facebook ID with name ‘Pagal Jaan’ to send the objectionable content to the girl. The officials have seized the mobile phone used in the crime and the further investigation is on.