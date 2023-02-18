Indore: Youth abducted, thrashed for sharing accused girlfriend’s mobile number

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly abducted, held captive in a shop and thrashed on Thursday by the accused who was angry as the victim had shared the mobile number of his girlfriend with someone. The youth was held captive at the shop of the accused in the Rajwada area. The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections and started a search for him.

According to the Azad Nagar police station staff, Imran Ansari, a resident of Ajaybagh Colony lodged a complaint that he was going home when a person named Moin abducted him from near Azad Nagar Square around 11 pm. The accused abducted him in his car and took him to his shop in the Rajwada area where the complainant was held captive and thrashed by the accused.

The complainant informed the police that the accused thrashed him on the suspicion of sharing his girlfriend’s number with another person. The accused was booked under sections of abduction and other crimes but could not be arrested till the filing of this report. Police said that the accused is also a resident of the area.

