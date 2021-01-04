​​ Indore: ​​​Young Indians' work during Covid applauded during 14th annual session​

Indore:
The current tenure of the Young Indians (Yi) Indore Chapter concluded with great accomplishments and the new leadership was announced at 14th Yi Indore Annual Session, 2020. In the session the outstanding
contributions made by the Yi city chapter was applauded.
In the annual session, Mayur Navlani was elected as the Chairman and Devesh Tuteja as Co-Chairman for Yi Indore Chapter 2021.
Ayush Jain, Immediate Past Chairman for Yi of the city chapter informed about the activities done during the year, the Yi Indore Chapter conducted 51 activities. He informed about Yi chapter members' contribution in fighting Covid by providing masks, food, ration, etc items and organising donation camp at Lohar Pipliya, Dewas (the point where all the buses for migrants start/end) for thousands of migrants travelling to their homes. Yi also launched new initiatives such as YiBE (Yi Members Business Exchange) & MLS (Monthly Learning Shots). Gift-An-Organ vertical of Yi Indore is spreading awareness on Organ Donation Week.
Many activities through social media posts, inspirational videos, organ donation poster placement in prominent hospitals and clinics were carried out during this week to spread the organ donation awareness.
Aryama Sanyal, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Indore Director, was the Chief Guest for the session who spoke on the theme, “Paying Ways For A Better Society”, also appreciated the activities and initiatives
executed by Yi Indore throughout the year.
Saurabh Sangla, Vice Chairman-CII Madhya Pradesh State Council shared, “As we all know that 2020 has been a very tough and challenging year which most of us did not witness till the pandemic struck & changed perspective, working in the era during Covid. However, the pandemic did not stop Yi Indore to continue the nation -building work, virtual events, development of societies and working together with CII on the social cause with being physically present at ground zero. As Vice Chairperson of CII Madhya Pradesh State Council for the year 2020 -21, let me begin by felicitating Yi Indore Chapter for their initiatives taken in the areas of Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, YUVA and Social initiatives that have not only brought out new youth & nation-building initiatives but setting benchmarks in every aspect year on year with activities like
Organ Donation Week, the launch of Children's Activity Book by the Masoom vertical, also launching of new initiatives such as YiBE (Yi Members Business Exchange) & MLS (Monthly Learning Shots.”
Young Indians (Yi) is an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a non-government,
a not-for-profit, industry-led, and industry-managed organization playing a proactive role in India's development process.
