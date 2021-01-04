Indore:



The current tenure of the Young Indians (Yi) Indore Chapter concluded​ ​with great accomplishments and the new leadership was announced at​ 14th Yi Indore Annual Session, 2020. In the session the outstanding

contributions made by the Yi city chapter was applauded.

In the annual session​, ​Mayur Navlani ​was ​elected as the ​C​hairman and​ Devesh Tuteja as Co-Chairman for Yi Indore Chapter 2021.​

Ayush Jain, Immediate Past Chairman for Yi of the city chapter​ informed about the activities done during the year, the Yi Indore​ Chapter conducted 51 activities.​ He informed about ​Yi chapter members​'​ contribution ​in fighting Covid ​by providing​ masks, food, ration, etc items and organi​s​ing donation camp at Lohar​ ​Pipliya, Dewas (the point where all the buses for migrants start/end)​ for thousands of migrants travelling to their homes​.​ Yi also launched​ new initiatives such as YiBE (Yi Members Business Exchange) & MLS​ (Monthly Learning Shots). Gift-An-Organ vertical of Yi Indore is​ spreading awareness on Organ Donation Week.



Many activities through social media posts, inspirational videos,​ organ donation poster placement in prominent hospitals and clinics ​were​ carried out during this week to spread the organ donation awareness.



Aryama Sanyal, Devi ​A​hilyabai Holkar Airport Indore Director, was the​ Chief Guest for the session who spoke on the theme, “Paying Ways For A​ Better Society”, also appreciated the activities and initiatives

executed by Yi Indore throughout the year.



Saurabh Sangla, Vice Chairman-CII Madhya Pradesh State Council​ shared, “As we all know that 2020 has been a very tough and​ challenging year which most of us did not witness till the pandemic​ ​struck & changed perspective, working in the era during ​Covid.​ However, the pandemic did not stop Yi Indore to continue the nation​ -building work, virtual events, development of societies and working​ together with CII on the social cause with being physically present at​ ground zero.​ ​​As Vice Chairperson of CII Madhya Pradesh State Council​ ​for the year 2020 -21, let me begin by felicitating Yi Indore Chapter​ for their initiatives taken in the areas of Leadership,​ Entrepreneurship, Innovation, YUVA and Social initiatives that have​ not only brought out new youth & nation-building initiatives but​ setting benchmarks in every aspect year on year with activities like

Organ Donation Week, the launch of Children's Activity Book by the Masoom​ ​vertical, also launching of new initiatives such as YiBE (Yi Members​ Business Exchange) & MLS (Monthly Learning Shots.”



Young Indians (Yi) is an integral part of​ ​the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a non-government,

a not-for-profit, industry-led, and industry-managed organization​ ​playing a proactive role in India's development process.