Indore Writer's The Perfect Crush Premieres Ahead Of Insta Release | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new episodic Instagram Reels series, The Perfect Crush, premiered at The Crush Coffee in Geeta Bhawan ahead of its official digital release. The launch event was attended by media representatives and invited guests.

Created and written by Indore-based Rishabh Raj Sharma, the series is directed by Manisha Kag and produced by Pushpendra Singh Solanki, Founder and Director of The Crush Coffee.

The story follows Kabir and Mahi, whose friendship evolves into an emotional journey as they visit 10 outlets of The Crush Coffee across Indore before Mahi leaves the city to pursue her career.

While centred on a familiar premise, the series explores deeper themes of emotions, memories and human connections.

The makers said the series presents friendship, memories and relationships through short-form digital storytelling.

Speaking on the occasion, Solanki said cafés often become spaces where meaningful relationships take shape.

Director Manisha Kag said, "The Instagram Reels format offers an engaging way to present emotionally driven stories to younger audiences, and this story resonates with the emotions they experience.

We will be coming up with more projects and themes that connect with younger audiences."

The series stars Rishabh Raj Sharma and Charu Solanki in the lead roles. Cinematography is by Chetan Kanathe, while the music has been composed by Shaan Se.

The Perfect Crush will be released soon on Instagram as an episodic Reels series.