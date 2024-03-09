Indore: Wrestlers Fight It Out On Mats Not Clay As Mayor Kesari Competition Starts

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unlike the previous year, wrestlers are fighting it out on mats instead of clay as Mayor Kesari Wrestling Competition got off to a rousing start at Chhota Nehru Stadium on the occasion of International World Women's Day on Friday.

Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inaugurated the competition.

The initiative, driven by mayor Bhargava's vision to promote traditional sports, gathered support from key figures like MLA Mahendra Hadia, Arjun awardee Pappu Yadav, and many senior wrestlers. Vijayvargiya expressed a deep-rooted desire to elevate wrestling's status beyond a few states, envisioning Indore producing wrestlers who would bring glory to the city on national and international platforms.

In a stirring declaration, Vijayvargiya announced plans to adopt economically poor wrestlers, nurturing them into international athletes. He reminisced about his efforts in cricket that bore fruit with four players from Indore now part of the Indian cricket team. The minister urged coaches and mentors to identify promising talent, promising financial assistance and support until the wrestlers achieve national recognition.

Bhargav echoed the sentiment, emphasising the need for Indore to shine in wrestling, just as it has in cricket. He proudly declared the competition's switch to mat wrestling, a decision that stemmed from meticulous preparation by over 500 wrestlers across various categories. The mayor revealed plans to continue this tradition, aligning Indore with the evolving landscape of wrestling competitions.

IMC general administration in-charge Nandkishore Pahadiya said that the competition features male and female wrestlers in separate categories, each vying for victory on the mats.

The event promises recognition and awards for winners in different weight classes, fostering an atmosphere of healthy competition and camaraderie.

“As mayor Bhargav expressed gratitude to international women wrestlers present, the competition symbolised not only athletic prowess but also a commitment to empowering women in the field of sports. With mat wrestling taking centre stage, the Mayor Kesari Wrestling Competition embarked on a new chapter, with the city poised to produce a new generation of champions, ready to make their mark on the national and international stage,” Pahadiya said.