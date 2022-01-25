Indore: World’s biggest mask to be put on Rajwada Palace for C-19 awareness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to create awareness among people about Covid-19 and its different variants, ABVP activists are going to make a world record attempt by displaying the biggest mask of the world on Republic Day.

“As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahaotsav, a 882 square feet mask will be put on Indore’s iconic building Rajwada Palace on January 26,” ABVP city secretary Lucky Adiwal told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said that they were doing so to convey to people that it is very necessary to wear a mask especially at the time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the city.

Agencies monitoring world record attempts in various fields, have been invited to the Rajwada to measure the size of the mask so it can make it to the books publishing world records.

After a few days of symbolic display of the mask on Rajwada Palace, it would be removed and the cloth would be used to prepare bags and distributed among residents, Adiwal said.

“This way, our initiative will serve two purpose. First, it will encourage people to wear masks. Second, it will give a push to Indore Municipal Corporation’s move to riding the city of plastic bags,” he said.

Take note: IMC is encouraging people to make jholas (cloth shopping bags) instead of plastic bags as the latter causes pollution.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:57 PM IST