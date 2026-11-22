Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India's Anupama Ramachandran dazzlingly turned the tables, potting her way to a second successive IBSF World Women's Snooker Championship crown with a commanding 3-1 victory over Hong Kong China's So Man Yan at Yashwant Club on Saturday.
The 24-year-old cue queen shrugged off a shaky start to reel off three consecutive frames, sealing the final 16-58, 83-7, 85-26, 65-37. Her precision potting, silky cue-ball control and ice-cool temperament proved too hot for her 44-year-old opponent.
It was another golden chapter for Anupama, who had captured her maiden senior world crown in Doha in 2025, defeating Hong Kong's Ng On Yee 3-2.
Her glittering journey began with the Under-16 World Open title in 2017, followed by the Under-21 world crown and team World Cup success in 2023.
Ali's power
potting
floors Fung
Iran's Ali Gharahgojlou delivered a break-building masterclass, dismantling Hong Kong China's Tam Yun Fung 5-1 in the men's summit clash.
The 32-year-old Iranian fired breaks of 55, 65 and 85 to claim his second world title. Fung briefly threatened with a 73 break in the second frame, but Ali slammed the door shut with four consecutive frame victories.
India's 29-time world champion Pankaj Advani finished with bronze after losing 3-5 to Ali in the semifinals.
In the women's semifinals, Anupama defeated England's Tessa Davidson 3-1.
Indore Wins Hosting Honours
The championship, celebrating the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India's centenary, drew cueists from over 30 countries and reportedly distributed $40,000 in prize money. IBSF president Mubarak Al Kharian praised Indore's hospitality and facilities, expressing optimism that the city could host more world-class tournaments.
BRIEF SCORES
Match Result
Women's final Anupama beat So Man Yan 3-1
Men's final Ali beat Tam Yun Fung 5-1
Women's SF Anupama beat Tessa Davidson 3-1
Men's SF Ali beat Pankaj Advani 5-3