Indore World Snooker Championship 2026 | India's Anupama Ramachandran Wins Back-To-Back World Titles With Stunning Comeback; Iran's Ali Gharahgojlou Claims Men's Crown | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India's Anupama Ramachandran dazzlingly turned the tables, potting her way to a second successive IBSF World Women's Snooker Championship crown with a commanding 3-1 victory over Hong Kong China's So Man Yan at Yashwant Club on Saturday.

The 24-year-old cue queen shrugged off a shaky start to reel off three consecutive frames, sealing the final 16-58, 83-7, 85-26, 65-37. Her precision potting, silky cue-ball control and ice-cool temperament proved too hot for her 44-year-old opponent.

It was another golden chapter for Anupama, who had captured her maiden senior world crown in Doha in 2025, defeating Hong Kong's Ng On Yee 3-2.

Her glittering journey began with the Under-16 World Open title in 2017, followed by the Under-21 world crown and team World Cup success in 2023.

Ali's power

potting

floors Fung

Iran's Ali Gharahgojlou delivered a break-building masterclass, dismantling Hong Kong China's Tam Yun Fung 5-1 in the men's summit clash.

The 32-year-old Iranian fired breaks of 55, 65 and 85 to claim his second world title. Fung briefly threatened with a 73 break in the second frame, but Ali slammed the door shut with four consecutive frame victories.

India's 29-time world champion Pankaj Advani finished with bronze after losing 3-5 to Ali in the semifinals.

In the women's semifinals, Anupama defeated England's Tessa Davidson 3-1.

Indore Wins Hosting Honours

The championship, celebrating the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India's centenary, drew cueists from over 30 countries and reportedly distributed $40,000 in prize money. IBSF president Mubarak Al Kharian praised Indore's hospitality and facilities, expressing optimism that the city could host more world-class tournaments.

BRIEF SCORES

Match Result

Women's final Anupama beat So Man Yan 3-1

Men's final Ali beat Tam Yun Fung 5-1

Women's SF Anupama beat Tessa Davidson 3-1

Men's SF Ali beat Pankaj Advani 5-3