Indore Class 12 Student Found Hanging At Home, Family Alleges Murder; Police Probe Injury Marks | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 12 student was found hanging at his residence in the Dwarkapuri police station area on Thursday night. The student's family members alleged that he was murdered and his body was later hanged to make it appear to be a suicide.

According to Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Ajay Nair, the deceased was identified as Harsh Tandon, a resident of the Dwarkapuri area. He was originally from Pigdambar and was staying with his maternal grandmother.

Police said one of Tandon's friends reached his room on Thursday night to return his mobile phone. When the friend opened the door, he found Tandon hanging from the ceiling fan. He immediately informed the family.

Tandon's father suspected that his son's friends were involved in his death.

Preliminary information suggests that Tandon and his friends had gathered in the room for a liquor party. An argument reportedly broke out between two groups and allegedly escalated into a physical altercation. The friends reportedly left the room after the dispute.

Police also found injury marks on Tandon's body, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Nair said the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem report. Further investigation is underway.

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