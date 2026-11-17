Indore World Snooker Championship 2026 Begins As CM Mohan Yadav Plays Alongside Pankaj Advani, Geet Sethi | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026 at Yashwant Club as the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India celebrated its centenary year.

Calling the completion of 100 years a proud milestone, Yadav said BSFI, founded in 1926, had built a rich legacy for cue sports in the country.

Adding colour to the opening ceremony, the Chief Minister took to the snooker table alongside legends Pankaj Advani and Geet Sethi to formally launch the championship.

Yadav welcomed players from several countries, including Iran, and made a major announcement for the sport in the state. He said the government would provide land anywhere in Madhya Pradesh if the state billiards and snooker association required it for setting up an academy.

He said the government remained committed to supporting athletes across disciplines and highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s growing role as a host of major sporting events.

“We are organising two major international events within three days,” he said, referring to the World Snooker Championship in Indore and the Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy beginning in Bhopal on November 19.

Yadav also released a special BSFI centenary souvenir chronicling the federation’s 100-year journey.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Sumit Mishra and Mansingh Yadav, BSFI General Secretary Sunil Bajaj, MP Association President Bholo Mehta and Yashwant Club office-bearers were among those present.

STAT ATTACK

BSFI founded: 1926

Centenary year: 2026

Major international events in MP within 3 days: 2

Indian cueists rule as thirteen enter world main draw

Indian cueists continued their impressive march at the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026, with Laxman Rawat and Shoaib Khan securing main-draw berths in the third qualifying phase at Yashwant Club.

With the completion of qualifying action, 13 Indian players have booked their places in the main round, underlining the host nation's strong presence in the international championship.

LAXMAN, SHOAIB SEAL SPOTS

Rawat and Shoaib produced impressive performances in the final qualifying phase to join the Indian contingent already through to the main competition.

Saudi Arabia's Omar Aljalani, Singapore's Sunny Wang, the Philippines' Michael Mengorio, Egypt's Mustafa Dorgham, Poland's Olivier Nizialek and Nepal's Sabin Tamang also secured qualification.

WORLD STARS AWAIT

The qualifying competition has produced 24 successful players, who will join 24 direct entrants in the 48-player men's main draw.

The direct-entry list includes leading Indian cueists Pankaj Advani, Sourav Kothari, Brajesh Dammani and Ketan Chawla.

Main-round matches will begin on Tuesday, promising high-quality contests between established international stars and emerging challengers.

Organised under the auspices of the Madhya Pradesh Billiards and Snooker Association, the championship coincides with the centenary celebrations of the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI).

Women's competitions will also feature in the prestigious event.

QUALIFIERS | FINAL PHASE

Player Country

Laxman Rawat India

Shoaib Khan India

Omar Aljalani Saudi Arabia

Sunny Wang Singapore

Michael Mengorio Philippines

Mustafa Dorgham Egypt

Olivier Nizialek Poland

Sabin Tamang Nepal

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