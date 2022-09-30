Indore: World Heart Day celebrated; doctors stress on healthy lifestyle

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the city celebrated ‘World Heart Day’ on September 29 learning about CPR techniques and methods of prevention helps people during cardiac arrest, the most important factor causing the problems seems to slip away. Healthy lifestyle is believed to lead to a happy and non-problematic way of dealing with problems like heart attack. Doctors claim that as we are adapting western culture and become more modernised, the chances of heart attack in a person increases.

Dr Manish Porwal, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, said “People are neglecting their health as they are moving towards modernisation and culture of Western World. Even if the standard of living is getting better, the ‘art of living’ is disappearing from the daily routine of people.”

Dr Nitin Modi, cardiologist, said “We must remember the days of childhood and recall what our ancestors ate. They certainly had a balanced diet and limited but healthy food items in their diet, whereas now the generation mostly opts for junk food. This affects your heart, increasing your chance of heart attack.

CPR- cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is simply a basic life support that is used to keep a person conscious until first aid reaches the concerned during a heart attack. Dr Modi said, “It is important for people to know about the correct method of performing CPR. This would help in saving patients who have potential to survive.”

Know your numbers and family tree

Doctors advise people to be aware about their haemoglobin count, blood pressure, heart rate, calories intake and pulse rate. Dr Porwal informed Free Press about the necessity of knowing one’s body. It is important that people are conscious and pay attention to these numbers. They can help you detect problems at the initial stage. It is important to know about your ancestor chart. Dr Modi said, “In males, it is possible to detect chances of heart attack, if one knows the medical history for their forefathers.”