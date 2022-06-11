e-Paper Get App

Indore: World Anti-Child Labour Day on June 12

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): World Anti-Child Labor Day will be celebrated on June 12. Various public awareness programmes will be organised on this day.

Under the joint aegis of the district administration, labour department and Child Line-Indore, a programme is being organised at HD Wire Factory located at Plot No. 17-20, Sector-E, Saver Road Industrial Area, from 11.30 am on Sunday.

In this programme, officials of government and non-government institutions working for the eradication of child labour will give shape to the action plan for the coming year along with starting the signature campaign for effective eradication of child labour in the district. Street plays and other awareness programmes will be presented by Child Line-Indore. Stickers will also be distributed for awareness on child labour.

