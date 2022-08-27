Indore: Workshop on making tourist places safe for women

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

With the aim of providing a safe and convenient environment to women and families at tourist places, a workshop was organised for the safe tourist destination project for women under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, under the district level orientation programme on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police Sampat Upadhyay, zila panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma, Jai Srivastava from women and child development department, district education officer Mangalesh Vyas, Umakant Choudhary from tourism department and other officials were present.

DCP Upadhyay said that tourism should increase further in our state and city, for this it is most important that tourist places should be safe along with all the amenities so that not only the foreign tourists but also our local tourists can enjoy tourism to the fullest without any hesitation. The role of the police is very important in this. He said that for better tourism, all of us should work together and work with mutual coordination and try to make these arrangements better.

Umakant Chaudhary said that due to better facilities, tourism has increased in Madhya Pradesh and also in Indore city and its surrounding areas. Many filmmakers are also shooting their films, serials at different places in the state. Through this scheme, people will get direct and indirect employment, and we all need to work together to make our tourist places more convenient with better security.