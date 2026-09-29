Indore Workshop Focuses On Safe, Legal Abortion Services And Inter-Department Coordination | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An inter-departmental workshop on safe and legal abortion services was held at Premlal Dua Auditorium in Indore on Monday to mark International Safe Abortion Day, observed annually on September 28.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said abortion was historically treated as a criminal issue but had evolved into a legally protected healthcare service aimed at safeguarding maternal health.

He said laws were being amended in response to changing needs, making coordination among the Health, Women and Child Development, Panchayat and Police departments essential for effective implementation.

MGM Hospital professor and gynaecologist Dr Hemlata Jharwade said the state government was committed to providing safe abortion services.

She highlighted the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Amendment Act, 2021, under which eligible women can access abortion services within the legal framework.

MGM gynaecology professor Dr Sumitra Yadav explained the provisions of the PCPNDT Act and their relevance to safe abortion services.

A panel discussion focused on the role of line departments in ensuring access to Comprehensive Abortion Care (CAC) services.

Officials and representatives from various departments, district health authorities, hospitals and medical institutions participated in the workshop and discussed access, coordination and implementation of safe abortion services.