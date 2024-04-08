Indore: Work On Tech, Ensure Employment & Develop Agri, Suggest Students  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India needs to prepare for employment, sustenance of economy and growth in the technologically advanced world powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Quoting this, 150 middle school students of about 30 private schools in Indore affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) discussed the future of our country with mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava.

The discussion was held on the theme ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talk of India with the future of the country’ on Sunday evening at Brilliant Convention Center on Sunday. The programme was named Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata. “The main objective of the programme will be to discuss the future of the country (by students) and the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last ten years, as children are our true future,” Bhargav said.

Students from classes 7, 8, and 9 first discussed various achievements and changes seen in the country in the last decade. “Despite all the developments, India is still facing a big problem of unemployment, which will further escalate as AI powers most of technology,” student Divisha Joshi said. She added that this is a current problem that is evolving quickly into a major issue for growth of our country. Aarush Kumar Singh said, “We have been able to promote digital India, but now, we need to prepare Tech-India and make sure that we excel in technology and generate employment for all.”

Better insurance covers & health policies

K Saanvi Rao said, “The other thing which I feel is lacking in India is healthcare but the current government took the bull of healthcare by its horns and launched the world's largest health insurance scheme called Ayushman Bharat, which covered 50 crore of people which is more than one-third of India's population, people can avail health insurance covering up to 5 lakh in the best private hospitals and can now undergo life-saving procedures and save their loved ones so at one end of the spectrum we have lowered infant mortality rate and on the other end we have our grandparents leading a longer life.”

Aryaa Jain, Hardik Jhariya, Arjit Panwar and Shiva Malviya described the effective organisation and health schemes launched in the country. Further, the students raised the issue of improving and advancing medical services with insurance cover in the future. Psychological care was one of the prime topics.

More quality education institutes

“We know education is the backbone of development. With this in mind 23 IIT's and 20 IIM's have brought about transformation in the education sector as well.” Shreyas Dandvate, a student, said. However, the government needs to further address the growing population, technology and work accordingly to provide quality education to all, said student Manasvi Dubey. Divena Kacchwaye, a student, raised the issue of the lack of quality institutions in India to accommodate students and its effects on the country.

Feed your roots

Taking the discussion to changes and tech involvement in agricultural sector, student Manjari Joshi said, “Agriculture is the root of India, wherein, we still depend on the weather for cultivation and middlemen for sale of farm produce. This can prove to be detrimental to our future and must be worked upon.”

Sow the seeds

“The Modi government aims to create a new India of 130 crore people, focusing on service, good governance, and the mantra of poor welfare, accelerating the country's development journey. I would like to conclude by saying - The seeds we sow today will define the fruits reaped in future,” Ansh Khemlani, a student, said.