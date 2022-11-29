Indore: ‘Work-life balance is all about managing our time’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work-life balance is all about managing our time, it is more about paying attention to the time we have. If we do it, we will succeed in achieving the goals.

Dr Sandeep Atre, counselling psychologist and ‘Emotional Intelligence' expert, said it while holding an open forum session here on Tuesday. It was organised by Indore Management Association. The subject of the session was 'Breaking the Myths related to Work-Life Balance’. The session was attended by more than 120 participants who learned from life examples. Dr Atre said what we think in real life is that life is about reassessing what we do. He said it is about remembering who we are. The word balance is a verb and not what people usually take it as, which is a noun.

Dr Atre said, why is it that we try to explain religion scientifically but not science religiously? Humans were never supposed to work for six days and rest for one but work every day until sunset and rest until sunrise. Another point he discussed is - It’s not about balancing all the time but about balancing over time. He gave examples to understand everyone how smartphones impact the mental health of individuals. He discussed the Circadian Rhythm. He discussed the ancestral ways to relax, sleep, have sex, solace, sport, sing, dance, and storytelling, seeking and sharing experiences.

Dr Atre attributed that people are not attractive because of the way they look but the way they look at you. The variability of a reward increases the desirability of the award. It’s not about changing goals but switching roles within your work-life balance, this is the secret to making a balance in work-life.