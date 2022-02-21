Indore: Women's role in freedom struggle often overlooked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The contribution of woman freedom fighters is rarely recalled and very few of them have been recognised even though they have had a major role in the country's freedom struggle.

These views were expressed by intellectuals at a seminar organised on Mother Tongue Day at Press Club on Monday. The event was organised by ‘Prabudha Mahila Gosthi’ under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava.



Vama Sahitya Manch president Amar Chadha who was the chief guest spoke on the importance of mother tongue and the views of great men on the importance of mother tongue.

Presiding of programme, Dr Nidhi Pawan Sharma, president of Residency Club, described mother tongue as a powerful medium of expression of feelings. She said that one should take pride in one's mother tongue and it should be used while communicating with children as one can convey emotions accurately through it.

The keynote speaker, Mala Singh Thakur spoke about the contribution of women in freedom, the strong role of the families of revolutionaries and heroes, the glorious history in the country and the confusion being spread about the status of women. She said that mother tongue connects us with our people, our culture, traditions and literature.



Earlier, Anagha Sathe, threw light on the importance of mother tongue in the freedom movement.

