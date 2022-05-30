Indore: Women’s police station raises safety awareness over good and bad touch

Police officials interact with girls. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To educate girl children about their safety, the women’s police station staff visited a slum area near Lalbagh Palace on Sunday. The cops sensitised the girls on how to differentiate between good touch and bad touch. The girls were also made aware of the need to report the matter to their families and the police if they fell victim to such cases.

Under ‘Ehsas’, an initiative of police to make girl children aware, sub-inspector Durga Suryavanshi, constable Vandana, Seema and Sapna visited the slum area on Sunday. Home Guard constable Sanjay Saware, who teaches girls and children in the area, visited the area and interacted with girls aged between 5 and 12 years.

The police officials explained about good touch bad touch in details. They taught them every single thing in very easy language which they would understand. The girls were told not to get into wrong relations with anyone in any way and not to have blind trust in anyone. If anyone takes advantage, they should report the matter to their teacher in school and mother at home.

The girls were very happy to see the police there. The officials gave them chocolates and proper explanations for many queries that they had.