e-Paper Get App

Indore: Making efforts for ticket, but stay united, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Everyone should remain united for the forthcoming polls, he said while addressing a joint meeting of party leaders and workers from the city and rural for the coming elections.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing a party meet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Monday that party leaders who think they deserve tickets to contest urban body and panchayat polls should make efforts. “There’s nothing wrong in having ambition. But, if their efforts fail, and someone else’s succeed, there shouldn’t be any hard feelings. Everyone should remain united for the forthcoming polls,” he said while addressing a joint meeting of party leaders and workers from the city and rural for the coming elections.

Chouhan had come to the city to see off President Ram Nath Kovind. From the airport, the CM went to attend the meeting. He told party leaders that it was important for the BJP to retain power in IMC so that the pace of Indore’s development did not stop. “Mark my words, Indore will become a city like Hyderabad and Bangalore in the next 10 years,” he added.

Senior leaders Krishnamurari Moghe, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, Malini Gaud, Mahendra Hardia, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, Madhu Verma, Manoj Patel, IDA chairman Jaipalsinh Chawda and others were present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Couple commits suicide, no note found, police clueless
article-image
HomeIndoreIndore: Making efforts for ticket, but stay united, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC school uniforms to lose their blues; committee of civic officials and designers working...

Mumbai: BMC school uniforms to lose their blues; committee of civic officials and designers working...

Missing Nepal plane: Family of 4 from Thane among 22 people on board

Missing Nepal plane: Family of 4 from Thane among 22 people on board

Your date with monsoon is closer than you think; rains expected to arrive in Mumbai by June 10

Your date with monsoon is closer than you think; rains expected to arrive in Mumbai by June 10

Mumbai: MMRDA appoints sub-contractor for delayed Metro 4 civil packages

Mumbai: MMRDA appoints sub-contractor for delayed Metro 4 civil packages

IPL 2022 final: Orange cap, Purple cap after GT vs RR clash

IPL 2022 final: Orange cap, Purple cap after GT vs RR clash