Indore: Making efforts for ticket, but stay united, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing a party meet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Monday that party leaders who think they deserve tickets to contest urban body and panchayat polls should make efforts. “There’s nothing wrong in having ambition. But, if their efforts fail, and someone else’s succeed, there shouldn’t be any hard feelings. Everyone should remain united for the forthcoming polls,” he said while addressing a joint meeting of party leaders and workers from the city and rural for the coming elections.

Chouhan had come to the city to see off President Ram Nath Kovind. From the airport, the CM went to attend the meeting. He told party leaders that it was important for the BJP to retain power in IMC so that the pace of Indore’s development did not stop. “Mark my words, Indore will become a city like Hyderabad and Bangalore in the next 10 years,” he added.

Senior leaders Krishnamurari Moghe, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, Malini Gaud, Mahendra Hardia, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, Madhu Verma, Manoj Patel, IDA chairman Jaipalsinh Chawda and others were present.