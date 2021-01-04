Indore:

​​Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Monday said that they ​will ​constitute women​'s​ committees to spread awareness against liquor consumption.



Talking to the media on the sidelines of a programme, Thakur said, “We are constituting women​'s​ committees for spreading awareness against liquor consumption. These committees will catch those selling and consuming illegal liquor, drugs, and other intoxicants and will hand them over to the police. If required, they will also beat those involved in selling and consuming intoxicants. Ye Thukai bhi karengi.”

Thakur also added that banning liquor is not a difficult task but it will increase the sale of illegal liquor in the state.

Informing about plans for developing tourism, she said, “Along with developing various tourist spots in the city, we will also develop spiritual tourism in the state as well.”

Earlier, Thakur and Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani inaugurated ‘Flight@MP18’ café developed by Women and Child Development Department to rehabilitate the girls released from Juvenile Home after the age of 18.

Joint Directors of WCD Dr Vishal Nadkarni and Dr Sandhya Vyas said that such cafes will be developed in Bhopal, Gwalior, and other cities to rehabilitate the children and to take them mainstream.