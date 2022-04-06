Indore: Women should openly speak about their health, rights

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Singer Neha Kakkar, on Wednesday, said that women should openly speak about their health and rights because others will be able to resolve their problems only if they know about them. Addressing a conference of obstetricians and gynaecologists, she said, “Men should also respect their female family members so that women can find a better place in society.”

Meanwhile, national president of FOGSI Dr Shantha Kumari said that any form of violence affects women’s health badly. It further has a negative impact on family, society, and nation. It is important to find a solution to this problem.

“To take it forward, we started the ‘Dheera: No to Violence against Women’ movement in 2015 in which we make children aware about violence against women. This project was launched in January. About 150 schools, 1,000 teachers and 10,000 students have already become a part of it,” she said.

A panel discussion on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and its symptoms and treatment were discussed. Moderator of the discussion Dr Rachana Dubey said, “Experts explained PCOS to young women in a very simple way, while, in the discussion, Dr Shantha Kumari pointed out that young women are visiting gynaecologists for PCOS by reading about it on the Internet instead of observing symptoms. They also tend to believe a lot of rumours on the Internet. She also spoke about PCOS’s distressing symptoms, such as excessive facial and body hair, irregular menstruation, acne and weight gain, and how it causes severe problems, such as difficulty in childbirth, cancer, diabetes, and so forth.”

About 600 students and young women and over 2,000 delegates attended the session on PCOS.

Working on controlling pollution: Singh

Collector Manish Singh said ‘endocrine-disrupting chemicals’ that influence body parts and misbalance our hormones are affecting us badly.

‘To reduce them, we’re working consistently towards controlling bio-waste, industrial waste, municipal waste, air pollution and water pollution. We’re very focused on our goal, and that’s why we’re receiving a cleanliness award every year,’ he said.

Dr Priyanka Das, director of the National Health Mission, remarked that children today are very much aware of their surroundings and diseases. They understand their medical condition on their own before learning about it from a doctor. The right direction and better treatment can help us control this disease which has already become a pandemic.

