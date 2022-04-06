e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Economic Offence Wing submits charge sheet against ex-janpad official, suppliers for financial fraud

A case was registered in village Tilgaon in janpad panchayat of Panagar in Jabalpur district in 2014.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:54 PM IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wing on Wednesday submitted supplementary charge sheet against former janpad panchayat officials after getting permission from state government into a corruption case, said the officials.

A case was registered in 2014 in village Tilgaon in janpad panchayat of Panagar in Jabalpur district. The officials and two suppliers had siphoned off Rs 1.99 lakh from government exchequer.

The EOW registered case under Sections 420,467,468,471,120-B of IPC and 13(1)D, 13 (2) of corruption act and started investigation. Earlier, the EOW had submitted the charge sheet against sub engineer Pankaj Mudia, suppliers Vijay Kumar Yadav and Mahendra Shrivas at Jabalpur court in December 2021.

Recently, the state government provided the permission to file supplementary charge sheet. The investigation agency submitted the charge sheet at court on Wednesday.

