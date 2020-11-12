Indore: Women protest as stone laid for drum compost plant

Indore: The foundation stone of drum compost plant for disposal of green waste was laid on the land of city forest near Shaheed Park on Ring Road amidst protest by some women members of the locality who demanded construction of community hall at the place.

When bhoomi poojan for the setting up the plant was going on, a group of nearly 30 women residents from Patel Nagar and Sheetal Nagar reached the venue and requested the public representatives and corporation officials present at the event not to build a drum compost plant on the land.

Residents told them that they use the land to organise marriages and other events so it should be spared. They said that community hall should be constructed on the land and drum compost plant be set up on empty land of city forest.

MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Ramesh Mendola and MLA Tulsi Silawat, who were present at the event, also supported their demand. Corporation commissioner Pratibha Pal said that she would first find out the land-use of the land and then will commit anything.

Country’s largest drum compost plant

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said the country's largest smart garden waste drum plant with chipper is being set up in the city. One unit with a capacity of 10 tonnes of green waste for disposal per day will be set up near Shaheed Park and another with the same capacity at Meghdoot Garden. Bhoomi poojan of the project was done at Shaheed Park. Each unit will cost Rs 1.70 crore each. In this state-of-the-art smart drum composter plant, green waste like braches of trees, leaves, agriculture waste will be brought from green belt areas, colonies, garden etc. The green waste first will be up in chipper which will chop it off in small pieces and then sent it to drum composter unit. The speciality of this drum is that it is made to handle bulk waste. It is equipped with auto-rotation programming, temperature sensor and air circulation system. In 10 to 15 days, the waste will be converted into fertiliser in a completely natural way.

Indore going big on water reuse: Lalwani

MP Shankar Lalwani here on Thursday stated that the cleanest city of the country is now going big on the treatment of sewage water and its reuse.

“We are going to go for water reuse on large scale,” he said.

Indore Municipal Corporation has set up sewerage treatment plants (STPs) at many locations in the city. The plants will not only feed Saraswati and Kanh rivers and also provide treated water for irrigation, construction and gardening.

This project is being done under AMRUT Yojana. Water tank of 3MLD capacity and 35 KM distribution line for reuse of treated water under Yojana was inaugurated. Pal said that the treated water will irrigate 110 gardens, dividers and green belt areas of the city.

Silawat said that Indore is the pride of Madhya Pradesh and its citizens who are very cooperative helped IMC clinch cleanest city tag for the fourth time in a row. “There is no doubt that Indore will win the title for the fifth time as well. The dedication with which swachh campaign is being carried out in the city by civic body officials and employees leave no scope for doubt,” he said.

Mendola said that the IMC has done excellent work on the cleanliness front.