Indore: Women of Prem Nagar Basti tie rakhi to CM

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Prem Nagar Basti, located close to 60 feet road of Pallar Nagar, during his visit on Friday. Here, he interacted with the residents and some of the women tied rakhi to him.

On this occasion, he distributed benefits to selected beneficiaries under various schemes. Several public representatives including the Indore MP, Mayor and MLAs were present. Chief Minister Chouhan asked the people residing here whether they wanted to stay there. When they said yes, he instructed that they would not have to go elsewhere. Chief Minister Chouhan directed collector Manish Singh, who was present on the spot, to solve the problem of getting caste certificates issued to the people of Sapera caste residing here.

CM Chouhan also went inside the settlement and met the residents. On his arrival, women of Sapera Samaj, tied him to the rakhi and also welcomed him by performing aarti. It is noteworthy that Prem Nagar Basti is located on 60 feet road Pallar Nagar in Ward No. 4. It was settled in the year 2001 by displacing the residents during the construction of a 60 feet road. At present 70 families are residing in the said settlement.

