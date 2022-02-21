Indore: Women better entrepreneurs as they work at grassroots

Indore (Madhya Prdaesh): “Women are covered under the special category and they are better entrepreneurs as they can work at the grassroots level,” stated Vinod Vyas, deputy general manager of the NSIC, ministry of MSME, while addressing a gathering of women on Monday.

“Under the scheme, women entrepreneurs are covered under the special category and are entitled to 25% and 35% subsidies for projects set up in urban and rural areas, respectively,” Vyas said. He added that, for women beneficiaries, their own contribution is only 5% of the project cost, while, for the general category, it is 10%.

Vyas encouraged women to promote their ideas and begin their start-ups. “More recent programmes initiated by the Government of India include the Mother and Child Tracking System (MCTS), the Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana and Conditional Maternity Benefit plan (CMB), as well as the Rajiv Gandhi Scheme for Empowerment of Adolescent Girls,” Vyas said.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:08 PM IST