Indore: Woman, 3 year daughter found dead in water tank

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her 3-year-old daughter were found dead in an underground water tank of a garden in Vijay Nagar area on Sunday morning. It’s believed that she along with her daughter jumped into the water tank. It is also said that she had tied her daughter with her body using saari and jumped into the water tank. However, police are investigating the case and the autopsy report is awaited.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said the deceased were identified as Rani Rajput, 25, a resident of Scheme No 54 and her two-year-old daughter, Riya. They were found in the tank of Kasturi Garden, a few meters away from their house around 10 am. Preliminary investigation revealed that she had talked to her brother late on Saturday. After that she went to her room to sleep. In the morning, the family members found Rani and her daughter missing.

One of the family members Seema Rajput said Rani had talked to her brother over phone in the night. Seema woke up around 5.30 am and found Rani missing. Seema informed other family members, who launched a search for him. They searched her but could not find her. When they were going to lodge a missing persons report, someone informed them about the bodies in the water tank. Later, the family members reached there and identified the duo. The family members said that the child was found tied to her mother with her saree while the police said that both the bodies were found separate in the water tank.

According to TI Gurjar, Rani’s in-laws said that she was upset over some ailment of her daughter so she took the extreme step while her parents said that the woman was having a dispute with her mother-in-law over some petty issues due to which she was stressed. The police are taking the statements of her in-laws and parents.

