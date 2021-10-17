Indore: Woman tricks mom-in-law to steal jewellery from home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has beguiled her mother-in-law to steal cash and valuables from her in-laws house with help of her brother and his servants in Indore, sources said.

The way she tricked her mother-in-law was funny as well as full of cunningness. She had to take elderly woman to a hospital in Kalani Nagar that is three kilometres away from her house.

She, however, took the other way that is seven kilometres off her residence in Gumasta Nagar.

As the distance was long and time taking, her brother, along with his servant broke open the house and made off with booty.

When the purpose was solved, the woman brought her mother-in-law back to her house through shortcut wfay.

The incident had taken place on October 13.

The police have arrested the woman identified as Madhuri Agrawal, her brother Vaibhav and his servant Arbaz.

According to police sources, Madhuri’s husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law were at their shops when the incident occurred.

“She convinced her brother to commit the crime, informing about her financial condition. The brother took help from his servant on the promise of 50% share in stolen booty,” a police officer said.

The officer further said that Madhuri had informed her brother about the jewellery and also about the keys of the lockers.

“When we visited the spot, we found that lockers were opened using the keys. It suggested that someone close from the family was involved in the theft. When we interrogated Madhuri she confessed to have committed the crime,” the officer said.

