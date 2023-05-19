 Indore: Woman, son booked for embezzling Rs 1.5 lakh
Indore: Woman, son booked for embezzling Rs 1.5 lakh

When the trader demanded his money back, they gave him a cheque undersigned by some other person.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 02:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her son were booked for embezzling Rs 1.5 lakh of a trader in Bhanwarkuan, police said on Thursday. When the trader demanded his money back, they gave him a cheque undersigned by some other person. No arrests were made till the filing of the report.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasia said that a case was registered against Kusum Sogani and her son Sharad under various sections of the IPC on complaint of Kamaljeet Singh Chhabra on Wednesday. Chhabra informed the police that he had given Rs 1.5 lakh to the accused a few months ago. When he asked his money back, the accused gave him a cheque. He submitted the cheque in bank. However, the cheque was dishonoured as bank account holder’s signature did not match.

According to Chourasia, the accused were earlier booked in connection with a land fraud case. They had a deal with a person and took some amount as advance from him.

Indore: Resignation accepted; DAVV exam controller walks out in six months
article-image

