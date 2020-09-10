Indore: Woman, man arrested while trying to sell newborn for Rs 1.2 lakh

Indore: A woman and a man were arrested while they were allegedly trying to sell a newborn for Rs 1.2 lakh on Wednesday night. The director of a NGO informed DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra about the woman after which a team of crime branch and Women police station cordoned off the area and arrested the accused but they have not yet revealed where they brought the baby from.

After the information from Bharti Mandole, director of Eva Welfare Organisation, DIG Mishra instructed the crime branch to investigate the matter and to arrest the accused. Bharti told Free Press over the phone that they run an NGO for the welfare of women and children. A few days ago, they received information from a woman that she was contacted by a woman to sell a child. The accused woman had reportedly sent an SMS to the complainant woman after which Bharti talked to that woman over phone and the DIG was informed.

MODUS OPERANDI

As per the plan, Bharti along with a boy reached near Rani Sati Gate where one Shilpa reached with a baby girl. She fixed "the rate" @ Rs 1.2 lakh after which the crime branch and Women police station staff cordoned off the area and swooped down on Shilpa and her accomplice named Tejkaran from the spot. The police immediately sent the baby to the hospital and took the accused to the police station. They were booked under relevant sections of the IPC. It is said that Bharti was informed by the accused woman over phone that she can "supply" more girls for "purchase". It was believed that a gang is active in the city which sells newborns.

ASP (headquarters) Manisha Pathak Soni said the baby recovered from the couple is 10-day-old and was rushed to a city hospital. Accused Shilpa and Tejkaran are being questioned. Soni said that Tejkaran was employed in a private hospital in the city earlier. They were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand for five days on Thursday. Sources claimed that the woman was also employed in a city hospital as a nurse. However, the police didn’t confirm the same.