Indore: Woman killed after being hit by a truck

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a recklessly driven truck near Bombay Hospital Square on Friday evening. It is said that she was returning home from her office when the accident happened. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed near the square. The police have seized the truck, and a search is on for the errant driver.

According to Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi, the deceased was identified as Palak Kedare, a resident of Nanda Nagar area of the city. She was hit by a truck while she was crossing the road on her scooter. She was rushed to the hospital but she could not be saved. Palak was employed as a computer operator in a company in the city.

In another incident, a youth, who got critically injured in a road accident in Lasudia area, died during treatment in a city hospital, police said on Saturday. According to police, Pawan, a resident of Talawalichanda area was taken to the hospital after he got critically injured in a road accident a few days ago. He was returning from a friend’s place when he met with an accident. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation in the case.