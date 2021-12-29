Indore: Woman inoculated with 4 doses tests positive for COVID19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old woman tested positive for COVID 19 at Indore Airport on Wednesday. She claimed that she had been inoculated with four doses of COVID 19 vaccines.

She took two doses of sinopharm and two doses of pizer. She took pizer shots in Singapore, the woman claimed.

She got jabbed between January and August. She took sinopharm's first dose on January 31, 2021 and its second on March 2, 2021. At the same time she took pizer's first doze on July 18, 2021 and its second dose on August 8, 2021.

The woman had arrived in Mhow town, Indore 14 days ago to attend the marriage of one of her relatives. She was going back to Dubai along with her kids.

When she reached Airport she underwent to a Rapid RT-PCR test and her report appeared positive while her children were tested negative.

According to reports, she has been admitted to MRTB hospital, Indore.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 01:59 PM IST