Indore: Woman Hangs Self, Family Donates Her Eyes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her place in Tilak Nagar area on Friday. The reason behind her extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered from her place.

It is believed that she took this extreme step as she was suffering from depression. The police are investigating to know the cause behind her decision and recording statements of the family members.

The family members donated the eyes of the woman after her demise. Investigative officer ASI Gambhir Singh Tomar of Tilak Nagar police station said that police were informed by family members that one Kirti Saini, a resident of Ashish Nagar hanged herself at her place.

Her husband Manohar told the police that Kirti was suffering from depression and was being treated by a psychiatrist. A few days ago, her eye number had also increased and she feared that she would lose her vision. She was alone at her house when she took the extreme decision to end her life as her husband had gone for poll duty as a party agent.

She has two children, of which the elder one lives in Australia and the younger one had gone to his friend’s house in the city. Her elder son grew suspicious that something was wrong when he called his mother but she did not respond.

He called his younger brother to check on her and he found her hanging at the house. She was taken to hospital but could not be saved. The police started an investigation into the case and handed over the body to family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased.

