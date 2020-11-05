Indore: Woman falls in Jam Gate valley, dies

In an unfortunate incident, a 28-year-old woman fell into the about 1500-feet deep valley near Jaam Gate in Chhoti Jaam village panchayat area on Thursday afternoon.

One Vikas Baheti, his wife Neetu and their 5 year-old daughter were Mandleshwar-bound via Mhow when they spotted Jaam Gate in Chotijam village and they stopped there for some time. They clicked selfies at Ahilya Gate and and proceeded towards Mandleshwar.

Just after about 200 metres from there they again stopped and started taking selfies while standing at the edge of the road. During this time, Neetu slipped and fell into the valley. Vikas and their daughter cried for help. Locals rushed to the spot but Neetu was not visible from there.

Later, they rushed to the higher side of Aliya Gate and from there they were able to locate Neetu lying at the bottom of the valley. Dial 100 Police were informed and residents of Chotijam village and the nearby areas gathered there and reached the bottom of the valley. A police team also reached the spot and with the help of the villagers, the cops took the body to Mandaleshwar Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Vikas is a resident of bicholi Mardana village, Indore.