Indore: Woman ends life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her place in the Tilak Nagar area on Saturday. She was staying in a rented house alone while her husband, who is a railway employee, lives in Ratlam. The police have sent the body for the autopsy and started an investigation to know the reason for her suicide. It is said that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

According to the Tilak Nagar police station staff, the woman was named Versha Uvnare (35). She was staying in a rented house in the Bakhtawarram Nagar area. Her husband informed the police that he is a railway employee and is staying in Ratlam in his quarter there. He came to the city and he made phone calls to Versha but she did not receive the calls. Later, he reached her room and knocked on the door but there was no response from inside. He called the police after which the police somehow managed to open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling. The police investigated the spot and sent her body for the autopsy.

In another incident, a youth named Vikash ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in the Annapurna area. The police are investigating the case to know the reason for his suicide.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines