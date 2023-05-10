Indore: Woman ends life

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her place in the Pardeshipura area on Tuesday.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot but she did not mention the reason for her suicide.

The police are taking the statements of the woman’s parents and in-laws to know the reason for her suicide.

ACP (Pardeshipura) Bhupendra Singh said that the deceased has been identified as Preeti, a resident of Nanda Nagar area of the city. She got married to Gaurav Kuamar a few years ago.

She was found hanging by one of her family members after which she was taken to the hospital. The police investigated the spot and recovered a suicide note from there.

In the suicide note, she mentioned that she was going to take such an extreme step on her own will. However, the police are waiting for the autopsy report and the statements of her parents and in-laws are being taken.