Indore: Woman Duped Of ₹14.53L In Social Media Scam | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was duped of Rs 14.53 lakh by conmen who promised her handsome commission for a part-time job on social media platforms in the Tukoganj area, police said on Tuesday. A case has been registered against the holder of a WhatsApp number and an investigation is on to identify him.

Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Singh Yadav said that a woman named Sujata lodged a complaint that she had received a message from an unidentified number. The sender introduced himself as a company employee and offered her a part-time job. He sent a link to her and added her to a Telegram group. After that, the accused gave her a task to complete to earn money and asked her to deposit Rs 2,000 as registration money which she did. After she completed the task, the accused sent Rs 2,700 to gain her trust. After that, the accused demanded more money as investment and to complete the tasks on the social media platform. The girl transferred money in instalments for a period of around six months but she did not receive money or her commission. When she calculated she came to know that she had transferred Rs 14.53 lakh to the accused.

Later, she lodged a complaint with the crime branch. During the investigation, the police registered a case against the WhatsApp number holder and two group holders of the Telegram. The case was later transferred to the Tukoganj police for further investigation into the case. The police are gathering information about the number holder and the group holders. Police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.

