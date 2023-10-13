Indore: Woman Drowns In Well

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old woman drowned in a well in Khudel police station jurisdiction, police said on Thursday. It is said that the woman was working in her field along with her husband when this incident happened.

According to the family members, Manju Bai, a resident of Sanawadia village was cultivating grains along with her husband in her field there on Wednesday. Her husband had gone to have lunch around 12 pm. When he returned at about 2 pm he found that Manju was not there. He searched for her and later informed the police. Her husband saw a water mug floating in the well. Therefore, he had an apprehension that she drowned in the well. Police searched in the well and found the body of Manju. Manju is survived by four children and husband. The police believed that it might be an accident or suicide. However, the autopsy report is awaited to know the cause of death.

6-month-old child dies under mysterious circumstances

A six-month-old girl child died under mysterious circumstances in a hospital in Depalpur area, police said on Thursday. Her kin alleged that the girl died due to wrong treatment by the hospital. According to the family members, the deceased has been identified as Girija daughter of Sunil, a resident of Kakipura village. The family has alleged that Girija felt sick so her family took her to the hospital. They alleged that her condition became worse after the wrong treatment due to which she died. The family lodged a complaint against the hospital administration at Depalpur police station for wrong treatment and medical negligence. The police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the actual reason of her death. The police said that the autopsy examination has been conducted and the autopsy report is awaited to know the exact reason for her death.

