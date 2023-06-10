Indore: Woman Dies Of Snake Bite

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman died under mysterious circumstances in Chandan Nagar area in the wee hours of Friday.

The family members informed the police that she was sleeping on the floor when a poisonous snake or an insect bit her hand that resulted in her death.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30 am. Sunita Parmar (30) and other family members were sleeping when Sunita woke up and told her family members that a snake or some insect had bitten her. Her brother informed media persons that Sunita was first taken to a local medicine man for extracting the poison, but as her condition deteriorated, she was taken to a hospital, but she could not be saved.

The police are recording statements of her family members and the autopsy report is awaited to know the cause of death.