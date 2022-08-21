Indore: Woman dies after delivery, her family cries negligence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Rajput community and family members of a 24-year-old woman staged a demonstration at the Heera Nagar police station on Sunday demanding action against the doctors and staff of Barod Hospital. The family members alleged that the patient had died after delivery on August 12 due to the negligence of the doctors.

According to agitating family member Sourabh Singh Kushwah, they had admitted Ankita Kushwah, a resident of Nanda Nagar, to Barod Hospital after her labour pain started.

“Dr Manisha Singhal performed Ankita’s caesarian delivery on August 10 at Barod Hospital and she delivered a healthy child. The next day, her body turned blue and internal bleeding started, but the doctors said it was ‘normal’ and asked us to give her coconut water,” Sourabh said. He added that Dr Singhal had called two other doctors of the hospital and later referred the patient to a private hospital after talking to the doctors at that hospital.

“Ankita’s condition deteriorated due to the negligence of Dr Singhal and the staff of Barod Hospital. They doctor of a private hospital who performed another surgery on her later told us that the patient died due to cardiac arrest. They also asked us to arrange for blood components as her platelets and haemoglobin were decreasing,” the family members alleged.

The family added that the doctors misled Ankita’s parents and did not allow them to get her post-mortem examination done. They alleged that police did not register any case against the doctors due to which they staged demonstration and also demanded that the cops help them in getting documents of treatment of the patient.

Meanwhile, Dr Singhal said it was heartbreaking for her, too, that her patient died, but there had been no negligence. “There was no negligence in treatment as the patient had eaten food the day after delivery. Her platelet count was decreasing due to which we referred her to a hospital with a blood bank. I understand the pain of the family members, but the allegations are baseless,” she told Free Press.