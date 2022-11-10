Indore: Woman, daughter arrested for filing false rape charges

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her daughter were arrested by the police for lodging a false complaint of gang rape against six men of a family in the Lasudia area on Thursday. The woman had given a written complaint stating that the men had first made her video and then taken Rs 90 lakh after threatening her.

Lasudia police station-in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said the woman had lodged a written complaint on October 15 that Mayur, Akash, Vinod, Sonu, Ankur and Ashish had raped her after giving her some drink three years ago. The woman stated that the men had made a video and taken Rs 90 lakh after blackmailing her. She had mentioned in the complaint that the men also made physical relations with her in a house in Sai City.

The police summoned the six men, besides Manish, against whom a case had been filed at MIG police station. During the investigations, the police came to know that the woman had given a contract for photography and videography to a certain Manish Verma during a religious programme in 2016. Since then, she has known Manish. Then, she had asked for money from Manish but he had refused. She then sent a video and threatened Manish that she would hang herself and also threatened to implicate him in a false case. When Manish refused to give her any money, she lodged a complaint against Manish with the MIG police.

Manish’s wife had given a written complaint to the police stating that the woman’s complaint was false and that she had tried to implicate Manish, his elder brothers, Mayur and Akash, in a false case earlier, too. After registering a complaint against Manish, the woman allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh for a compromise in the case. Manish’s wife told the police that the woman and her daughter had lodged complaints against many people under various sections of the IPC at different police stations—MIG, Tukoganj, Pardeshipura, Lasudia and so on.

Manish’s wife alleged that the woman again gave a written complaint to the Lasudia police against her husband’s elder brothers, Mayur and Akash, and others. They were summoned by the police for investigations into the case. The woman, along with her daughter and husband, was also present at the police station and they allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from them for a compromise in the case. During the investigations, the police came to know that the woman had mentioned the spot in a house in the area. The police spoke to the house owner, who said he had not given his house on rent to those who had been accused by the woman.

According to TI Dudhi, during the investigations, it was found that the woman had tried to implicate the six men in a false rape case to extort money from them. The woman and her daughter were booked under sections 384, 388 and 34 of the IPC and produced in court from where they were sent to jail.