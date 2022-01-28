Indore: Woman commits suicide under influence of liquor

Indore

A 48-year-old woman committed suicide following an argument with her husband in Azad Nagar area on Thursday. It is said that she was under the influence of liquor.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Shobha of Azad Nagar area. She was found hanging in her room around 5 am. She had an argument with her husband over some issue. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

Her brother said that she had consumed liquor and she had an argument with her husband over some issues on Wednesday night. The family members found her hanging in her room when they reached there to wake her up. It is believed that she took such an extreme step under the influence of liquor.

Class IX girl ends life

A Class IX student girl committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Banganga area on Wednesday.

According to Banganga police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Payal, a resident of Yadavanand Nagar area. She was found hanging by one of her family members and was rushed to the hospital but she could not be saved. Preliminary investigation revealed that she had gone to make rangoli in the anganwadi in the area on the occasion of Republic Day. After reaching home, she committed suicide in her room. It is said that her father is a bullion trader in the city. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her suicide could not be established yet. The police are taking the statements of her family members to know the reason for her suicide.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:09 AM IST