Indore Woman Booked For Torturing 12-Year-old Housemaid From Bihar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a woman for torturing a 12-year-girl from Bihar who was working as a servant at their home in the Khudel area, police said on Sunday. The girl was rescued by Childline officials a few days ago and since then the girl has been staying at a shelter home in the Rau area.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the woman named Sonam on the complaint of an official of the shelter home under various sections of the IPC and other relevant sections. The complainant informed the police that the accused woman had kept the girl at her place to take care of her children. She had kept the girl on the promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month and to help her get school education.

Any mistake would result in beating and the girl was also forced to wake up early in the morning. The accused did not allow the girl to go outside the house. Once when she opened the main gate of the house she was allegedly beaten up with a rolling pin and kitchen forceps.

An injury mark was also found on the girl’s hand. The police said that further investigation is underway into the case.

It is said that the girl hails from Jagdishpur in Bihar and was staying with the accused for a few months. After receiving a complaint, the Childline team raided the house and rescued the girl a couple of days ago and her family members were informed.

