Indore: Woman arrested with pistol

Indore: A woman was arrested while she was roaming in the Khajrana area to sell an illegal firearm on Wednesday. The woman is being questioned about the person who gave her the firearm.

Khajrana police station-in-charge Dinesh Kumar Verma said that, acting on a tip, a woman named Nikita, a resident of Dewas, was arrested while she was roaming in the area to sell the firearm to someone. A country-made pistol was recovered from her and she was booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The woman is being questioned by the police. She is said to hail from Barotha, in Dewas, and is currently living in the Lasudia area of the city.