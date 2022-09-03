Indore: Woman among six held with brown sugar worth Rs 10L

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City Crime Branch arrested six people including a woman with brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh from three different places in the city, an officer said on Friday. The accused were arrested while they were trying to deliver the drugs in the city.

According to a Crime Branch officer, acting on a tip-off, three men Yagyant Koshti, Rishabh Patel and Kailash Namdev were caught from near Gangwal bus stand by a joint team of Crime Branch and the Chhatripura on Thursday night. During a search, about 28 grams of brown sugar was recovered from them.

In another case, information was received that a woman was roaming in the Pardeshipura area and that she would deliver the drugs to someone in the area. The Crime Branch accompanied by Pardeshipura police station staff reached the mentioned place and caught the woman named Manju with about 40 grams of brown sugar.

In the third incident, two persons named Deepak and Akash were caught from near Nehru Stadium while they were waiting for someone to deliver the drugs. In all, 12 grams of brown sugar was recovered from them. The police said that the accused were arrested with the help of Sanyogita Ganj police station staff.

There are 13 criminal cases registered against Deepak while Akash was booked four times for his involvement in criminal activities earlier.

A total of 80 grams of brown sugar were recovered from the accused in all three cases. The value of the recovered drugs is Rs 10 lakh in the international market. The cases were registered against the accused in Chhatripura, Pardeshipura and Sanyogitaganj police station.

