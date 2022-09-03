Indore: BSF teams motivate students to join the organisation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central School of Weapons & Tactics (CSWT) and Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Border Security Force organised an awareness campaign about BSF and the avenues to join the force under the programme, 'Run Up To Teachers' Day', in various schools of Indore on Friday.

The event is a part of the overall celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and also as a mark of respect to the teachers.

Each BSF team comprising an officer, a lady constable, and officers of other ranks visited 19 schools in Indore on this occasion. Each session started with special regard for all the teachers and then the students were briefed about BSF, its origin, history, the service rendered to the nation, charm, and adventure within the service, and the avenues to join BSF.

A short documentary film on BSF was also screened during the event depicting the valour of the force. The lady constable of the team addressed the gathering with her story, women empowerment, and also motivated the girls present to join BSF.

The program was executed under the overall guidance of Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, inspector general, BSF, CSWT, and STC. Gulia personally visited KV School No 2, Indore during the occasion and addressed the students with an inspirational and motivational speech.

BSF got an overwhelming response from the gathering, particularly from the students. The sessions were very lively and the students posed many queries to the team.