Indore: Woman among six arrested with 315 kg poppy husk

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested six people including a woman from Gujarat with poppy husk worth lakhs of rupees, an officer said on Saturday. The poppy husk was being carried in a truck to Gujarat for delivery. The supplier and two receivers were also arrested.

According to Brijendra Chowdhary, zonal director of NCB Indore, acting on a tip-off, poppy husk weighing around 315 kg was seized by a team of NCB from Kalyanpura-Petlawad Road in Jhabua district on Thursday. Three people were arrested while carrying the poppy husk in a mini truck.

The said consignment of poppy husk was sourced from Manpura (Mandsaur) and destination of the drugs was Anand (Gujarat). Later, the NCB officers gathered more information about the supplier and the receiver and managed to arrest them. The supplier was arrested from Sitamau in Mandsaur district while two receivers of the consignment including a woman were held from Anand (Gujarat).

In the case a total of 6 persons (Supplier, Carriers and Receivers) were arrested and a network of illicit trafficking of poppy husk was neutralised. The officers are investigating the case further and other people indulged in supplying drugs are also being searched.

Sources claimed that the value of poppy husk is Rs 10000 per kilogram in the international market.

