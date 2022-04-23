Indore: Woman among 3 held for duping people of crores

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Crime Branch arrested three persons including a woman for duping people of crores of rupees in the name of giving them franchisees of two companies on Saturday. The accused had signed agreements with victims from Jabalpur, Gwalior, Dhar and other cities and duped them of crores of rupees.

According to a Crime Branch official, they received information that a firm in Vijay Nagar area was duping people in the name of giving them franchisees. The Crime Branch team gathered more information about the activities of the firm and arrested Kunwar Pushpendra Singh, Urvashi and Rupendra Singh.

The accused had allegedly taken crores of rupees from the people in the name of giving franchises of Ms Oxygen Life Line Retail Pvt Ltd and Aroygay Retail Medicine. The accused claimed that their office was in Scheme No 78. After getting the money, they neither gave promised franchisee nor did they return money.

The victims had registered cases against the accused at Omti and Madan Mahal police station in Jabalpur, Kampu police station in Gwalior, Vijay Nagar, Tukoganj, Hira Nagar, Lasudia police station in the city and Kotwali police station in Dhar.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:34 PM IST