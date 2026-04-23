Indore Woman Accuses Husband, His Friends Of Stalking Her | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman from Ghaziabad has filed a case against her husband and his friends at Vijay Nagar police station, accusing them of stalking her, police said on Thursday.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said that the woman, who resides in the Lasudia area, informed the police that she had recently approached the ACP office to record her statement in an earlier case.

Her husband, Nitesh, and his two friends were already there. After she came out, Nitesh allegedly stared at her and threatened her with dire consequences. The woman also claimed that when she tried to take their photos, they abused and threatened her, and later stalked her. She managed to escape by boarding an iBus.

The couple got married in 2022 through a matrimonial site and have been in a long-standing dispute. Earlier, Nitesh had accused her of fleeing with jewellery, while the woman had filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws in UP. Recently, Nitesh s parents also filed two FIRs against her.