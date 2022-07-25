Indore: With rains, seasonal diseases on the rise

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of monsoon and frequent change in climatic condition, the city witnessed a rise in various seasonal diseases.

The instability of the weather condition results in diseases like viral fever, skin infection, cough and cold, mouth ulcers and others. In the last few days, most city hospitals recorded a marked rise in the number of patients with these problems.

According to HoD of Medicine Department Dr VP Pandey, at least one member from each family in the city has been suffering from seasonal disease. These diseases are contagious and affecting normal life amid increasing cases of Covid-19.

“There is a rise in the number of seasonal diseases like fever, cough and cold. However, people should not avoid symptoms and must take treatment to avoid any spread of the disease further as these diseases are highly contagious,” he said.

The doctor also added that cases of mouth ulcers are also causing viral fever and stomach related issues as a result of weather change.

Dr Mahendra Jha said the number of malaria patients in the city would increase when the sky becomes clear. Number of patients is increasing in MY Hospital due to seasonal diseases as the hospital OPD reported a marked rise in patients.

At least 2,500 patients came to the OPD, which generally treats 300 patients on other days. Out of these patients, about 60 per cent have been suffering from various seasonal diseases.

The MY Hospital doctors said that the number of patients would increase in coming days as these diseases are communicable and infectious.